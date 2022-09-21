  • Ukrainian flags fly over captured Russian tanks near the recently liberated town of Izium in the nation's Kharkiv region on Monday. | REUTERS
It’s been a bad few weeks for Vladimir Putin.

First, a significant strategic defeat in Ukraine, after a stunning counteroffensive that dealt a blow to the Kremlin’s ambitions in the east. Then, what was supposed to be a gathering of likeminded leaders in Uzbekistan mostly served to remind him of his weakened status, as the Russian president was given short shrift by China and then chided by India. Meanwhile, in a neighborhood where Moscow is supposedly security guarantor, there has been fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and clashes continue on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

