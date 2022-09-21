One of the most conspicuous parts of the recently passed U.S. tax-and-spending package known as the Inflation Reduction Act was the vastly expanded funding for the Internal Revenue Service.

The promised flood of cash — an additional $80 billion over ten years, compared with baseline annual spending of around $15 billion — raises some questions, and one of the most important is getting less attention than it should. If the IRS lacks the means to do its job well, could that be because its job is far more demanding than it ought to be?