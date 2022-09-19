  • Ukrainian serviceman hands out apples to local residents in the town of Izium, Ukraine, on Friday. The strategically located town in the country's Kharkiv region was recently liberated by Ukrainian forces. | REUTERS
Ukrainian forces have reconquered over several thousand square kilometers of territory over the past week or so — more than all the territory Russia had added to its occupation in the six months since the start of the war.

The Ukrainian flag is suddenly flying again over numerous towns and villages, and the offensives in both the northeast and the south are pushing the Russians back. Abandoned Russian tanks and trucks are littering the roads. Is this a pivotal moment in the war? What is Vladimir Putin’s next move?

