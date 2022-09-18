  • Until recently, the Indian military bought almost all its front-line weaponry from Russia, a problem the U.S. feels it needs to overcome. | REUTERS
The Indian government’s unwillingness to condemn Russia forcefully for its invasion of Ukraine seems to have woken up leaders in Washington to a long-simmering problem: how to wean the Indian military off its dependence on Russian arms.

According to Bloomberg News, the U.S. government is considering a $500 million defense package for India, to finance the purchase of U.S. weapons systems.

