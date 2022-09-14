Japan looks like it may finally open its borders and end its splendid isolation. The key question is: Can it learn to love foreign tourists again?

After a series of head fake border re-openings this year that promised more than they delivered, a report recently that Japan would scrap most restrictions on tourists was the big one. If realized, the plans — which include restoring the visa waiver for those with three shots, dumping a daily cap on arrival numbers and allowing tourists to book without going through a travel agent — would make ease of entry into Japan look more like it did in 2019.