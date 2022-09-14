Last week, Liz Truss became Britain’s fourth prime minister in six years.
Although in Japan such a rapid turnover in leadership is not exceptional, in Britain the door to No. 10 Downing St. has not usually revolved so quickly.
Last week, Liz Truss became Britain’s fourth prime minister in six years.
Although in Japan such a rapid turnover in leadership is not exceptional, in Britain the door to No. 10 Downing St. has not usually revolved so quickly.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.