  • U.S. tax laws for expats are so draconian compared to other countries that some say they virtually criminalize Americans for the mere act of living abroad.  | GETTY IMAGES
    U.S. tax laws for expats are so draconian compared to other countries that some say they virtually criminalize Americans for the mere act of living abroad.  | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

The U.S. Supreme Court has lately polarized Americans with controversial verdicts on abortion, guns, climate change and more. Another case on its docket, by contrast, will get intense scrutiny mainly from millions of Americans living abroad.

Alexandru Bittner v. United States is about some of the tax and compliance rules the U.S. slaps on its own expats. These can be so draconian as to amount to criminalizing the sheer act of living outside the U.S.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,