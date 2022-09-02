Few people can claim to have truly changed the world.
Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, is on that short list. Gorbachev, who died this week at the age of 91, will be remembered by history as the man who ended the Soviet Union and the Cold War — and helped walk the world back from the brink of nuclear annihilation as a result.
