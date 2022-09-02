  • Tomihiro Tanaka (left), president of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, and another senior leader of the Unification Church, take part in a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Tokyo on Aug. 10. | AFP-JIJI
A month after the shocking assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the nation’s domestic politics seems to be entering into another labyrinth.

Critics have demanded that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party completely cut ties with the Unification Church and its affiliates, while some LDP supporters are quietly calling the ongoing power struggle a kind of 21st-century “witch hunt.”

