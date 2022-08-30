The passage of two U.S. guided-missile cruisers, Antietam and Chancellorsville, through the Taiwan Strait on Aug. 28 shows that there is anything but a “new normal” in the situation across the Taiwan Strait yet.

After the large-scale exercises by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which followed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s early August visit to Taiwan, a number of commentators had come to the misguided conclusion that with those exercises, Beijing had created a “new normal” under which it could cross the Taiwan Strait center line and conduct military operations closer to Taiwan at will.