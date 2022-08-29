This being the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the old Soviet Union, as well as marking six months since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and savage invasion, minds in the West, and especially in Europe, are turning to what will be the outcome.

Can either side possibly “win” in the pure sense of inflicting full defeat on the other? When can it possibly end if neither side is anywhere near ready to talk with the other? How much pain is the West going to have to bear, especially in soaring energy costs, but also in major world shortages of foodstuffs, in order to keep the sanctions squeeze on Russia? How far can Putin be pushed before he presses the nuclear button — tactical or strategic?