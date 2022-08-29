  • Orders for industrial robots in the United States rose to a record 40,000 last year from 31,000 in 2020 and 30,000 in 2019. | BLOOMBERG
For those who believe that the surge of interest in warehouse automation and robotics was just a pandemic fling that will fade as the labor market loosens, meet Malcolm Wilson.

He’s the chief executive officer of GXO Logistics Inc., which operates about 900 warehouses, mostly in the U.S. and Europe for customers including Nike Inc. and Nestle SA. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company, which cobbles together different types of robots tailored to a client’s needs, signed up a record $475 million of new business in the second quarter and has a pipeline of automated logistics projects that extend into 2024.

