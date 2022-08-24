  • Investigators work at the site of a suspected car bomb attack that killed the daughter of Alexander Dugin, an ultranationalist Russian ideologue known as 'Putin's brain,' near Moscow on Sunday. The Russian authorities are blaming the attack on Ukraine, a charge Kyiv denies. | INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE OF RUSSIA / VIA REUTERS
    Investigators work at the site of a suspected car bomb attack that killed the daughter of Alexander Dugin, an ultranationalist Russian ideologue known as "Putin's brain," near Moscow on Sunday. The Russian authorities are blaming the attack on Ukraine, a charge Kyiv denies. | INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE OF RUSSIA / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

As the father of daughters, I can’t bear to imagine what far-right philosopher Alexander Dugin must be going through after his daughter, Darya, was blown up in a car bombing on Aug. 20.

I suspect the video of Dugin grabbing his head in despair at the scene of the killing, and his tears as he delivered the eulogy, tell more about his inner state than the grandiloquent statement put out on Dugin’s behalf by his financier friend and backer Konstantin Malofeev: “Our hearts thirst not merely for revenge or payback. That’s too petty, too un-Russian. We only need our Victory. It’s on Victory’s altar that my daughter has laid her young life.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,