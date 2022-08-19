  • Demonstrators protest against Japan's decision to purchase the Chinese claimed Senkaku Islands, known as Diaoyu in Chinese, in the city of Chengdu in September 2012. | REUTERS
    Demonstrators protest against Japan's decision to purchase the Chinese claimed Senkaku Islands, known as Diaoyu in Chinese, in the city of Chengdu in September 2012. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier this month was deja vu for me in two ways.

First, it reminded me of her visit to Hiroshima in 2008 for the Group of Eight Speakers’ Summit. The host was the Japanese Speaker of the Lower House and former Foreign Minister Yohei Kono, who strongly wished for her attendance. Back then I was serving as the Japanese Ambassador to the United States, and the Japanese speaker, who had earlier been my boss, wanted me to convey his wish directly to his American counterpart.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,