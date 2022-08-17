  • Taliban fighters and supporters celebrate the one year anniversary of the group’s return to power in Afghanistan in the city of Kandahar on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    Taliban fighters and supporters celebrate the one year anniversary of the group’s return to power in Afghanistan in the city of Kandahar on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
NEW DELHI – In the year since the United States’ disgraceful abandonment of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the country has gone down precisely the path any logical observer would have predicted: a medieval, jihadi, terrorist-sheltering emirate has been established.

The U.S. will incur costs for betraying its Afghan allies for a long time to come. But nobody will pay a higher price than Afghans.

