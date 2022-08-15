MUNICH – Until recently, the European Central Bank could simply throw money at the eurozone’s problems.
But that is no longer possible in the face of inflation, so it has now developed a new “anti-fragmentation” mechanism — the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) — to protect highly indebted member states in the event that their borrowing costs (sovereign-bond yields) rise much higher than those of less indebted member states. Should the need arise, the ECB will swap out low-debt member states’ bonds for those of high-debt member states in its portfolio, thereby reducing the interest-rate differential between them.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.