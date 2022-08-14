  • Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Jakarta in February. The G20 is a much more legitimate grouping than the Group of Seven in terms of representing a diverse world. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Jakarta in February. The G20 is a much more legitimate grouping than the Group of Seven in terms of representing a diverse world. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

BALI, Indonesia/HONG KONG – Last October’s Group of 20 leaders’ summit — held in Rome and hosted by then-Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi — produced a declaration brimming with promises to “address today’s most pressing global challenges” and “converge upon common efforts to recover better from the COVID-19 crisis and enable sustainable and inclusive growth” across the world.

What a difference a year makes.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,