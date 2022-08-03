  • After six years of strategic uncertainty under the Duterte administration, new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (center) is bringing a measure of predictability back to Manila’s foreign policy and moving it closer to Washington. | BLOOMBERG
“I will be chartering [sic] a (new) course (for my country) on its own and will not be dependent on the United States,” Rodrigo Duterte declared shortly after winning the Philippines’ presidency in 2016.

Over the next six years, the controversial president dramatically altered the tenor and trajectory of the Philippines’ foreign policy by openly courting China and Russia at the expense of traditional allies.

