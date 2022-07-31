  • U.S. presidents can create the conditions that are necessary for lower oil prices or booming stock markets, but they have no actual control over prices. | CHERISS MAY / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S. presidents can create the conditions that are necessary for lower oil prices or booming stock markets, but they have no actual control over prices. | CHERISS MAY / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

U.S. President Joe Biden, or his designated representative, is having a good time tweeting about gasoline prices lately.

Just about every time that the national average goes down by a penny, the White House is tweeting about it. We reached peak panic about gas prices about a month ago, Biden pledged to bring them down, and they fell. For sure, the White House wants to take credit. That’s just politics.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,