  • Under Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, the central bank now owns about $430 billion of Japanese equities, or the equivalent of 135% of gross domestic product, far more than all other central banks. | BLOOMBERG
    Under Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, the central bank now owns about $430 billion of Japanese equities, or the equivalent of 135% of gross domestic product, far more than all other central banks. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Whatever else killed George Washington, the draining of more than a third of his blood in less than half a day would probably have done him in anyway.

Well into the 19th century, bloodletting, as it was called, was the favored treatment of doctors for pretty much everything for two reasons: First, it was based on a generally accepted (though woefully wrong) idea of how the human body worked. And second, no one really tracked treatments’ success or failure rates.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,