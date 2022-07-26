This is the second installment of a three-part discussion between executives at the Asia Pacific Initiative (API) on the geoeconomics surrounding Russia’s war in Ukraine and changes in the international order. The discussion involved research director Yuichi Hosoya, a professor at the Faculty of Law, Keio University; Ken Jimbo, executive director for the Japan-U.S. Military Statesmen Forum and a professor at Keio University; and senior research fellow Kazuto Suzuki, a professor at the University of Tokyo.

KS: In the previous installment, we discussed the characteristics of the Russia-Ukraine war and the role of the United Nations, which is said to be dysfunctional. All three of us came to the conclusion that the current U.N. is insufficient to create a world without war. In such a situation, the only thing that can stop the war is the power of deterrence.