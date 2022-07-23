  • If China continues down its current path of alienating the world, it will only make it easier for Japan and other democracies to build a coalition against it. | REUTERS
    If China continues down its current path of alienating the world, it will only make it easier for Japan and other democracies to build a coalition against it. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

In recent years, China’s global image has fallen drastically in many parts of the globe, sometimes to its lowest level in decades.

In Southeast Asia, where China could have used its growing dominance of trade integration to bolster its image, a comprehensive annual survey released in early 2022 by the Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore found that overwhelming majorities of Southeast Asians are “worried about (China’s) growing regional political and strategic influence.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,