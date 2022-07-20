  • After taking a supposedly principled stand against Saudi Arabia at the beginning of his administration, Biden’s calculations appear to have changed due to soaring energy prices and skyrocketing inflation back home. | SPA / VIA AFP-JIJI
    After taking a supposedly principled stand against Saudi Arabia at the beginning of his administration, Biden’s calculations appear to have changed due to soaring energy prices and skyrocketing inflation back home. | SPA / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia have proven to be more than a little controversial.

After taking a tough, supposedly principled stand against the Kingdom at the beginning of his administration, Biden is now set to adopt a more conciliatory approach. This about-face has riled critics, but there are good reasons to welcome the shift.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,