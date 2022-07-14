  • Demonstrators celebrate after they enter into the Sri Lankan prime minister’s office in Colombo on Wednesday during a protest demanding for his resignation and after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled amid the country’s economic crisis.  | REUTERS
    Demonstrators celebrate after they enter into the Sri Lankan prime minister’s office in Colombo on Wednesday during a protest demanding for his resignation and after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled amid the country’s economic crisis.  | REUTERS
  • SHARE

NEW DELHI – For much of nearly two decades, the four Rajapaksa brothers and their sons have run Sri Lanka like a family business — and a disorderly one, at that.

With their grand construction projects and spendthrift ways, they saddled Sri Lanka with unsustainable debts, driving the country into its worst economic crisis since independence. Now, the dynasty has fallen.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,