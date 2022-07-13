  • There is even a virulent strain of anti-American sentiment among countries with much to lose if they distance themselves from Washington and its policies. | REUTERS
    There is even a virulent strain of anti-American sentiment among countries with much to lose if they distance themselves from Washington and its policies. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

There is in Western capitals considerable confusion, disappointment and dismay at much of the world’s reaction to the invasion of Ukraine.

The unwillingness of many governments to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, despite their simultaneous insistence that sovereignty is the core principle of international law and order, is a head-scratcher.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,