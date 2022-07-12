  • Then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses for a photo with Indian leader Narendra Modi before holding talks in Tokyo in October 2018. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses for a photo with Indian leader Narendra Modi before holding talks in Tokyo in October 2018. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Shinzo Abe — an outstanding leader of Japan, a towering global statesman and a great champion of India-Japan friendship — is not among us anymore. Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend.

I first met him in 2007 during my visit to Japan as the chief minister of Gujarat. Right from that first meeting, our friendship went beyond the trappings of office and the shackles of official protocol.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,