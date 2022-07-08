  • For Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s plan for investing in startups to succeed, he needs to turn Japan into a destination investors like Masayoshi Son don't shy away from. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s small-but-growing startup scene has seen some deep-pocketed new entrants in recent years, from Sequoia Capital to SoftBank Group Corp.

Now, here comes the entrant with the deepest pockets of them all: GPIF, the world’s biggest pension pool.

