  • The Scottish National Party may not really want an actual independence battle just yet, but a political dust-up would help it with independence-minded Scots at the ballot box. | REUTERS
    The Scottish National Party may not really want an actual independence battle just yet, but a political dust-up would help it with independence-minded Scots at the ballot box. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Should Scotland leave the United Kingdom?

Scots voted “no” to that question eight years ago. But Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to put it to them again next year: She announced a new independence vote on Oct. 19, 2023.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,