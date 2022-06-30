  • Resent testimony given by an assistant to Donald Trump’s chief of staff before the Jan. 6 investigators described an attempt by the president to forcibly grab the wheel of his car that day, revealing a lack of control on his part in more ways than one. | REUTERS
We’ve run out of words to describe the magnitude of the evidence unearthed by the House Jan. 6 committee, or the enormity of what former U.S. President Donald Trump was responsible for in the period between the 2020 election and when he left office.

But Tuesday’s surprise hearing with star witness Cassidy Hutchinson, the close assistant to Mark Meadows, Trump’s final chief of staff, topped them all.

