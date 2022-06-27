  • Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, and Taro Kono, then-Japan's foreign minister, are seen with their countries' economy ministers and other officials ahead of a high-level China-Japan economic dialogue in Tokyo in April 2018. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, and Taro Kono, then-Japan's foreign minister, are seen with their countries' economy ministers and other officials ahead of a high-level China-Japan economic dialogue in Tokyo in April 2018. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Many regard the 1972 normalization of diplomatic ties between Japan and China as historically important, since it restructured the international order that had been divided by the Communist camp during the Cold War.

But it also had a great impact on the global economic structure, laying the groundwork for China’s reform and opening-up.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,