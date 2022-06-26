  • People line up to receive food donations at a food bank at a church in Queens, New York, in May 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak. | REUTERS
COVID-19 made hunger a critical concern as millions of Americans lost their jobs, families were homebound and supply chains disrupted. Now inflation and war are making it worse.

Ensuring that people had enough food to feed their families wasn’t a partisan issue during the pandemic, when Congress approved relief measures to boost aid. And it shouldn’t be a partisan issue now, as economic and environmental pressures far beyond the control of any individual make food insecurity an enduring and defining crisis of our time.

