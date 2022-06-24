An Osaka court ruled last Monday that Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage was not unconstitutional, a blow not only to the rights of gay couples but to human rights in general.
In keeping with the conservative tradition of Japan’s judiciary, the court essentially deferred, arguing that the responsibility for such a change rests upon the shoulders of legislators. Parliamentarians must take action then. It is long past time for Japan’s same-sex couples to enjoy all the rights afforded their heterosexual counterparts.
