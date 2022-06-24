  • Plaintiffs head to the Osaka District Court prior to the decision on Monday in which a judge upheld the national ban on same-sex marriage, ruling it was constitutional.  | KYODO
An Osaka court ruled last Monday that Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage was not unconstitutional, a blow not only to the rights of gay couples but to human rights in general.

In keeping with the conservative tradition of Japan’s judiciary, the court essentially deferred, arguing that the responsibility for such a change rests upon the shoulders of legislators. Parliamentarians must take action then. It is long past time for Japan’s same-sex couples to enjoy all the rights afforded their heterosexual counterparts.

