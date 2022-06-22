  • Pro-democracy demonstrators protest Hong Kong's deteriorating freedoms outside the Chinese Embassy in London in July 2020. | REUTERS
    Pro-democracy demonstrators protest Hong Kong's deteriorating freedoms outside the Chinese Embassy in London in July 2020. | REUTERS
On June 10, FactWire announced that it was shutting down with immediate effect, becoming the tenth Hong Kong news organization to close in less than 12 months.

FactWire had used an innovative crowdfunding model to produce Chinese-language investigative journalism, exemplifying the type of award-winning independent media that once flourished in the territory. But just as many feared when Beijing imposed the National Security Law (NSL) on June 30, 2020, the landscape for free expression in Hong Kong is now increasingly desolate.

