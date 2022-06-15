Starting in the 1980s, transnational production enabled the expansion of global trade and low prices for goods, contributing significantly to economic growth.

But the shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war have shown firms that the efficiency gains implied by the global division of labor — and just-in-time production — come at the cost of resilience. With global supply-chain bottlenecks unlikely to resolve themselves soon, firms have turned their attention to reshoring or at least “friend-shoring,” which seeks to combine closer geographic proximity with greater geopolitical peace of mind.