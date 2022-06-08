The House select committee investigating the attempt by former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election and stay in office despite losing — in other words, to effectively subvert or overthrow the Constitution — is finally ready to present its findings, beginning with a prime-time hearing from Thursday.
That will be followed by three daytime hearings next week, one more the following week and then a final prime-time event on June 23.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.