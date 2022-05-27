Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Japan could not have hoped for a better and more comforting visit by U.S. President Joe Biden.
The list of deliverables was long and meaty. As important, though, was confirmation that Japan remains a priority for the U.S., the alignment of the two men’s visions for global order and the affirmation of Japan’s critical role in the region and beyond.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.