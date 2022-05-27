  • Joe Biden’s promise to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that 'the U.S. remains fully committed to Japan’s defense' is especially important in a time when countries like China and Russia are seeking to redraw borders. | REUTERS
    Joe Biden’s promise to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that “the U.S. remains fully committed to Japan’s defense” is especially important in a time when countries like China and Russia are seeking to redraw borders. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Japan could not have hoped for a better and more comforting visit by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The list of deliverables was long and meaty. As important, though, was confirmation that Japan remains a priority for the U.S., the alignment of the two men’s visions for global order and the affirmation of Japan’s critical role in the region and beyond.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,