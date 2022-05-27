Pyeongtaek, South Korea – With the Upper House election taking place in less than two months, most Japanese prime ministers would shift their attention inward.
Yet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida remains steadfastly focused on Japan’s leadership role abroad. After a whirlwind Golden Week tour across the globe, Kishida returned to Japan to host a bilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and a meeting of "the Quad,” with their Australian and Indian counterparts.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.