The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to devastating destruction and casualties in the latter, with thousands killed and millions displaced by the ongoing conflict.

The war will have a lasting impact on Sino-Russian relations (dubbed in some quarters a “friendship without limits”), as well as — by extension — Sino-European and Sino-American relations. In making sense of China’s stance on the matter, it is imperative that we investigate thoroughly the origins and manifestations of the Chinese public’s views on the matter.