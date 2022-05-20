The Japanese government is planning to — gingerly — reopen the country to foreign tourists.

Successive administrations have opted for caution as they balanced the public health and safety impacts of reopening against the economic losses. Now, however, the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seems ready to explore a more permissive policy to begin a return to normalcy and the economic rewards that follow. We encourage that evolution but urge the administration to remain sensitive to public concerns. Success in any COVID-19 control and containment policy requires public confidence and support.

Japan closed its borders to foreign travelers shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak began two years ago, gradually widening the ban to include 159 countries and regions. It eased some of those restrictions — such as allowing foreign residents to return — but reopening proved to be a fitful process as new variants emerged and successive waves of infection battered the country.

While there has been a slowly growing trickle of business travelers and students since March — from 3,500 to 10,000 — tourists have not been allowed entry. That will now change. The government has proposed that it will from June allow small groups of fully-vaccinated visitors on package tours from four countries — the United States, Australia, Thailand and Singapore. This will be in addition to a reported doubling of the number of foreign visitors (to 20,000) allowed into the country.

The policy change reflects a sense that Japan lags the global consensus on how to respond to the disease. Most countries have reopened their borders to visitors that are fully vaccinated or provide negative PCR test results. Kishida has repeatedly used international comparisons when discussing this issue and Japan’s admission protocols are stricter than most.

Calls to readmit tourists have become louder and more urgent as the economy stumbles. COVID-19 and the Ukraine war have had a profound impact, slowing growth and pushing up prices. According to one estimate, the absence of foreign visitors cost Japan ¥10.96 trillion ($85.8 billion) in lost revenues in 2020 alone, or more than ¥22 trillion since the pandemic began. Those losses contributed to the 1% decline in gross domestic product by a Cabinet Office estimation.

In the absence of a change, those losses will grow. The number of foreign tourists had been climbing sharply since Japan made the promotion of tourism a priority. In 2019, 31.88 million tourists spent $46.1 billion in Japan. Two years later, just 240,000 foreign visitors entered the country And as the yen hits 20 year lows, Japan is an even more attractive tourist destination — if they can enter the country. And, it should be noted, many of those tourists were Chinese and they will not be able to visit even if Japan opens its doors.

The principal obstacle to those visitors is public reluctance. Japan has been successful at containing the spread and impact of COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Japan is one of the few countries that did not report excess mortality for the 2020 and 2021. The U.S. by contrast, had nearly 1 million excess deaths; Germany had about 200,000.

Japan’s vaccination rate tops 81% and more than 57% have received a booster. This week, the country confirmed nearly 37,000 new COVID-19 cases, down more than 5,200 from the previous week, and a steady decline. There were 39 new COVID-19 deaths.

It is estimated that an infection rate of about 60% is the threshold for acceptance of a disease. In Japan, only 7% of the population is reported to have had the disease, and while that number is likely low — a considerable number of people with infections are asymptomatic or think they have the flu — it is nowhere near that level.

That record has made the public suspicious of opening. In a December poll, 81% of respondents backed the ongoing ban on foreign nationals. Another survey, taken earlier this month revealed a slight shift. That number had fallen to 57%, while 32% wanted restrictions eased.

The prime minister is obliged to carefully move forward. With an Upper House election set for July, he cannot afford to be indifferent to public concerns. He will ensure that progress is slow and tentative. There will be careful messaging to maintain public support.

Success depends on several factors, most — but not all — of which he can control. There must be surveillance of foreign visitors that is both effective and nonobtrusive. Especially important will be the security of the personal information generated by that process. Antigen tests must be made more widely available and inexpensive, preferably free.

There will need to be better preparation within the public health system. In particular, there is a need to be ready to treat foreigners with all the associated issues, such as payment and language. This will be more challenging if visitors venture away from major cities.

There are two obvious problems. The first is the difficulty in extrapolating meaningful lessons from the pilot projects the government is launching. Reportedly, the initial groups will be in the tens of tourists. That seems to be too small a sample size to be very useful. It looks as though this is merely a confidence building exercise for the election.

The second problem is the unpredictability of the virus itself. COVID-19 has proven resilient and adaptable. Variants keep appearing. While they seem to be weaker in virulence, that won’t always be the case. As Japan reopens, the government must remain vigilant for the worst case scenario.

No matter what happens, however, the government needs to communicate with its citizens, clearly and effectively. There must be no doubt about what is being done and why. Public confidence is the foundation of any successful disease response.

