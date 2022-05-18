  • Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) greets new President Yoon Suk-yeol at his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on May 10. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Busan, South Korea – South Korea inaugurated its new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, last week.

Yoon is from the conservative People Power Party; his predecessor, Moon Jae-in, was from the progressive Democratic Party. There is widespread suspicion that Yoon will open a criminal investigation into ex-president Moon.

