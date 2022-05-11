U.S. President Joe Biden wants to make it easier for Russian scientists, engineers and technology professionals to move to the U.S. by temporarily suspending the need for a sponsoring employer. It’s a welcome move and long overdue.

By streamlining the system to accelerate an already a damaging rate of departures from Russia, Washington will erode President Vladimir Putin’s ability to sustain his invasion of Ukraine and his repressive machinery at home, undermine crucial Kremlin propaganda and boost the U.S. economy — which has gained in the past from precisely such efforts.