In many ways, the invasion of Ukraine is a head scratcher — the how, that is, not the why.

Wars of naked aggression are products of the industrial age; the idea of armies, even those of major powers, marching across frontiers is so 20th century. Conflict today is supposed to be subtle, sophisticated and cyber.

And yet, here we are. Russia has sent tens of thousands of troops into a sovereign country to wage a bloody conflict. Nevertheless, this war validates my belief that there is a new national security model. Traditional concerns persist but there is a new range of considerations for policymakers to weigh as they develop 21st century national security strategies. Understanding connectivity — the threats now posed by the great enabler of globalization — is the key to security today.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dispensed with the “gray zone” tactics that he used in the 2014 annexation of Crimea; rather than deploying “little green men” to obscure responsibility for an act of aggression, he sent his army into Ukraine to “liberate” the Russian-speaking peoples there and realize his dream of recreating the Russian empire.

From that point, the Ukraine conflict has confirmed the ways in which the new national security economy operates. There is, for example, the priority attached to the contest to dominate the information space. Russia is promoting a narrative of a “special military operation” to “demilitarize and denazify” Ukraine. In this telling, Moscow is waging a war of liberation to protect human rights.

The West has countered with its own information offensive, one designed to puncture Russian claims and brand its military action as illegitimate, brutal and a violation of international law. Governments are using propaganda, disinformation and selective intelligence disclosures (in the West) in this struggle. Moscow’s efforts to control the flow of information harken back to the darkest days of the Soviet era: Independent media have been shut down and Orwellian techniques of information management are being deployed to shape thinking at home and abroad.

The second and most important way that the Ukraine conflict has confirmed the model of the new national security economy is the West’s readiness to counter Russian military aggression with an economic response (leaving the actual fighting to the Ukrainians, with Western support). The historical sanctions campaign has highlighted ways that interdependence can be weaponized. Connectivity has been used to impose unprecedented pain on the Russian economy, setting it back 30 years, according to some estimates.

Sanctions are more sweeping than ever and the West has widened its aperture so that they no longer just focus on technologies that can support the military. U.S. deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh explained that “financial sanctions deny foreign capital to Russia, and export controls deny critical technological inputs that Russia needs to diversify its economy.”

U.S. President Joe Biden was blunter still. Announcing the steps he was taking in February as the war began, Biden declared that “we’re going to impair (Russia’s) ability to compete in a high-tech 21st century economy.”

This approach is the core of new thinking about national security. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin warned that “Going forward, it will be increasingly difficult to separate economic issues from broader considerations of national interest, including national security.”

This cuts both ways. While Russia has a newfound appreciation of the dangers of relying on the West for strategic goods, Russia’s customers have had an equally rude awakening about their business partner. As one European official explained, “We thought interdependence, connectiveness, would be conducive to stability because we had correlating interests. Now, we’ve seen this is not the case … . Interdependence, we’ve now seen, can entail severe risks, if a country is ruthless enough.”

Other countries have been put on alert. Yu Yongding, an economist and former adviser to the People’s Bank of China, professed his “shock” in the Nikkei last week. “We never expected that the U.S. would freeze a country’s foreign currency reserves one day. And this action has fundamentally undermined national credibility in the international monetary system … .” Many in China are convinced more than ever that the decision to reduce reliance on and exposure to U.S. power was correct. Indigenous capability is a must as geopolitical competition sharpens.

There is no mistaking the growing intensity of that competition. Writing in The Washington Post, Karen DeYoung amd Michael Birnbaum observed that the U.S. and its allies no longer seek to coexist and cooperate with Russia, but instead “will actively seek to isolate and weaken it as a matter of long-term strategy.” They cited NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who explained earlier in April that “Meaningful dialogue, as we strived for before, is not an option for Russia.”

Russia isn’t the only target. For many Western nations, the key dividing line is between liberal and authoritarian governments, a policy that aligns Beijing with Moscow. After the Feb. 4 Joint Statement that declared their partnership has “no limits,” neither has much grounds to contest that grouping.

China’s full-throated support for Russia since the Ukraine invasion validates the West’s readiness to put the two together. For example, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the United States has been constantly adding fuel to the fire, heightening tensions, coercing others to pick sides and creating a chilling effect of “friend or foe.” According to the official Xinhua news agency, Zhao charged the U.S. with “attempting to shift blame, stoke confrontation, profit from the situation and seek space for its plot to simultaneously suppress China and Russia.” As both sides sharpen the divisions between them, the geopolitical Balkanization I mentioned a few columns ago is accelerating.

That momentum is also evident in the private sector. Hundreds of companies have stopped doing business in Russia, some because of outrage at the atrocities being committed, some because of fear of being sucked into the sanctions maw and still others because of the fear of reputational damage if they continue operations. The third factor may be as important as the second, and a considerable amount of the pressure on companies to withdraw has been mounted by individuals and nonprofits: Yale business school professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld has been instrumental in identifying and spotlighting companies doing business in Russia.

There is one seeming flaw in my assessment but it isn’t major. The kinetic campaign was anticipated to begin with ferocious cyber assaults on Ukraine and its supporters. There have been attacks on key targets; more striking for many observers has been the relative quiet in cyberspace. That dog didn’t bark.

Experts credit strong Ukrainian defenses, honed after years of attacks by Russian hackers. In addition, Western governments have hardened their networks and called for vigilance and preparation against the anticipated offensive. Finally, Western governments, the U.S. in particular, have warned that they would respond to cyberattacks. Russia seems to have taken them seriously and exercised restraint as a result.

The war in Ukraine is about to enter a new phase. Despite the many uncertainties about what that will entail and how it will conclude, we can be sure that it will be bloody and dangerous. We can also be sure that it will be shaped by the opportunities and vulnerabilities that are an integral part of an increasingly connected world.

Brad Glosserman is deputy director of and visiting professor at the Center for Rule-Making Strategies at Tama University as well as senior adviser (nonresident) at Pacific Forum. He is the author of “Peak Japan: The End of Great Ambitions” (Georgetown University Press, 2019).