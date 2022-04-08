The images are gruesome, horrifying and unmistakable.

War crimes are being committed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine and judging from the amount of evidence, its appearance throughout the country and Russia’s past practice, brutality and illegality appear to be a deliberate policy.

The government of Japan has rightly identified these acts as war crimes, condemned them and demanded justice. It will not be easy, but the quest for accountability must be deliberate and unyielding. The perpetrators must be found and punished.

As Russian troops have withdrawn from areas under their control, evidence of horrific brutality is mounting. At the end of his speech to the United Nations Security Council earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy played a short video that showed corpses of Ukrainian civilians in towns across the country. The government of Ukraine claims that at least 300 civilians were tortured and killed by Russian troops in the town of Bucha, part of a much larger campaign of violence.

The pictures turn the stomach. There are individuals with hands tied behind their backs and single bullet wounds to the back of the head, or shots through the eyes. Bodies have been mutilated and burned. There are mass graves. There are multiple reports of rape and torture.

This barbarous violence has been seen elsewhere; Russian forces, for example, were charged with targeting civilians during the Syrian civil war. In a 2020 report, the U.N. Human Rights Council blamed the Russian Air Force for indiscriminate attacks on civilian targets in Syria “amounting to a war crime.” Human rights groups have accused Russian troops of war crimes in Georgia and Chechnya as well.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno called the acts “a war crime.” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was equally forthright, saying the killing of civilians is “an inhumane act and against international law, and can never be condoned.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had reliable evidence of war crimes committed in Bucha and other cities in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called reports of Russian war crimes “more than credible,” adding that “It’s a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities … . The evidence is there for the world to see.”

Russia denies the charges. Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said Russian troops were not targeting civilians. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the evidence as “fake” and “staged,” while other Kremlin officials called the accusations a “monstrous forgery” to discredit Russia.

Zelenskyy demanded that the U.N. convene a Nuremberg-style tribunal to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes, seeking justice against anyone who issued orders to commit such acts or carried them out. The International Court of Criminal Justice (ICC), the U.N. tribunal in The Hague, launched an investigation of possible war crimes in March.

Evidence is being collected by human rights groups, media organizations, independent observers, as well as governments and international institutions like NATO — and private satellite imagery has proven false Moscow’s claims that bodies were planted after the withdrawal of its forces. The Group of Seven foreign ministers announced Thursday that their governments would assist the ICC.

Indictments are sure to follow. Still, finding the accused and holding them accountable is another matter. Capturing the soldiers responsible for atrocities is often a matter of luck, since casualties are high and troops are frequently rotated. If there is in fact a policy to inflict terror on civilian populations, then there will be even more incentive to move troops to reduce the risk of capture and trial.

Finding those up the chain of command who issued the orders, individuals just as guilty as those who pulled the trigger, will be harder still. There has to be “knowing” violation of the law of war. A policy that licenses indiscriminate violence is hard to prove; officials can claim ignorance of what happened down the chain of command.

Charging those at the very top of the Russian government, such as President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Lavrov or Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu, is the ultimate challenge. U.S. President Joe Biden has called Putin a “war criminal” who “should be held accountable.” Proving his knowledge of war crimes will be extremely difficult; heads of criminal organizations rarely communicate such orders directly. Winks and nods send messages but in a way that ensures deniability.

Putin likely can be charged with instigating a “war of aggression” against Ukraine. This is a clear violation of international law according to the U.N. Charter and the statutes of the ICC (although Russia withdrew from the tribunal in 2016).

The only way that Putin and those around him face justice will be if they are turned over to a court by other Russians. That is possible only if pressure is intensified and the costs of refusal become too painful.

Kishida said that Japan will join the U.S. and other advanced economies in another round of sanctions to demonstrate “our resolve to never allow war crimes.” Europe is moving closer to ending its imports of energy supplies from Russia, a move that would be a hammer blow to the economy. That breaking point, though, may be long delayed. Putin has cast this as a war of survival for Russia and the sanctions reinforce that claim.

Nevertheless, even if the odds of getting justice are long, we must try. Fortunately, there are no statutes of limitations for war crimes. There is reason to hope, too. Leaders such as Slobodan Milosevic, Charles Taylor and Laurent Gbagbo, the former presidents of Serbia, Liberia and Ivory Coast, respectively, all ended up in the dock at the ICC. That means we must act in ways that make clear our commitment to accountability.

There cannot be business as usual. What has occurred in Ukraine is too plain and too horrific. Failure to act ensures that this violence — this inhumanity — will be repeated.

The Japan Times Editorial Board