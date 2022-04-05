In the early days of the Ukraine invasion, India abstained on draft resolutions in the U.N. Security Council and General Assembly condemning Russia’s actions.

In a State Department cable to nearly 50 embassies that was retracted the next day, U.S. diplomats were instructed to tell their Indian counterparts that their “neutrality” on Ukraine put them “in Russia’s camp, the aggressor in this conflict.” This binary moral judgment is the result of a Manichean reframing of geopolitical rivalry as good versus evil with no room for nuance.

Derek Grossman, a senior defense analyst with the Rand Corp. who served for over a decade in the U.S. intelligence community, recently tweeted: “The West will be watching closely for any shift in India’s Russia/Ukraine policy. I can’t envision a scenario in which the West is pleased with the outcome.” Pleasing the West doesn’t rate highly in India’s policy settings. Nor does it take kindly to threats of being disciplined by the enlightened West for wrong choices in foreign policy.

A proclamation of some self-evident truths is in order. Foreign policy is not about virtue-signaling morality but acting in the best interests of your citizens. No country’s policy is based solely on realism or idealism. Every country acts on a combination of geopolitical and economic calculations and core values and principles. No country’s policy is consistent and coherent and none is immune from making mistakes. This includes the U.S., whose Ukraine policy managed to provoke but not deter Russia.

In its statement on the Security Council vote, Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti explained that India’s “foremost priority” was the safe evacuation of Indians trapped in the conflict zone. In early March, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he had ordered troops into Ukraine to protect Indians fleeing the conflict. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, of the Russian Army, said his country had 130 buses and military planes ready to evacuate approximately 22,000 Indians trapped in the conflict, including 18,000 students.

The Washington Post rightly remarked: “India’s diplomatic position has paid dividends for its citizens in Ukraine.” The episode has boosted Modi’s popularity with boasts of the power of Indian diplomacy. Imagine, if you will, a situation in which 2,000 Japanese citizens are trapped in a sudden outbreak of large-scale hostilities involving the possibility of a nuclear war. Any Japanese government would give top priority to their safe evacuation and avoid public comments that could jeopardize the effort.

India’s relationship with Russia is broad-ranging. The “India–Russia Joint Statement” issued at the conclusion of Putin’s official visit to India on Dec. 6. listed a broad range of cooperation in defense, trade, energy (including civil nuclear) issues and in U.N. and other multilateral fora. It betrays remarkable arrogance to ask India to cancel this history, tug its forelocks and fall lockstep into line behind NATO’s quarrels with Russia in Europe.

Depending on different estimates, Russia has supplied between 65% to 86% of India’s current arsenal of defense equipment, arms and weapons systems. India has been negotiating with Russia on a rupee-ruble trade arrangement to import oil at a discount and has maintained an active trade in pharmaceutical products.

The Modi government’s base is concentrated in the Hindu right. This key group is starting to view the Biden administration as antagonistic to their vision of a new India. India has been under threat of U.S. sanctions for purchasing Russian S-400 missiles to help it deal with the threat from China, yet the U.S. is now trying to broker the supply of Russian missiles from Slovakia to Ukraine. India shares interests with China and Russia in building parallel payment systems to offset direct and secondary U.S./Western sanctions and weaponization of the dollar as the world’s currency.

Biden described India’s support as “somewhat shaky,” a description that certainly applies to his own hold on strategic reality during his recent trip through Europe in which he said Russian use of chemical weapons in Ukraine “would trigger a response in kind,” U.S. soldiers could be going to Ukraine and called for regime change in Russia.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar responded that India’s position has been “steadfast and consistent.” It’s odd to hear what is fundamentally a geopolitical struggle for a new European balance of power framed as a “battle between democracy and autocracy.” India is the world’s biggest democracy. It is also a key U.S. ally in China’s growing strategic rivalry with the West that is arguably more consequential for the future world order than the historic U.S.–Soviet Cold War. “There has been a belated, but grudging, acceptance of India’s position within the U.S. administration,” an Indian official told The Indian Express, “that may not be visible in the public rhetorical statements.”

In an interview with The Atlantic (March 11, 2019), former Ambassador to Russia (and current CIA Director) William Burns said Putin told him back in 2005: “You Americans need to listen more.” The problem was not lack of warnings from Russia about their Ukraine red lines. Rather, the problem was the U.S. stuck to its reckless policy based on the self-perpetuating delusion that either Russia wasn’t serious in its opposition, or else that it could be safely ignored because it was too weak to do anything about it. Even sympathetic observers of the U.S. have sometimes said the technological gadget that American presidents and senior advisers most urgently need is a hearing aid.

The hubris and arrogance is also evident when analysts offer gratuitous advice to the administration on how to prevent China from coming to Russia’s rescue. Could someone tell these Rip Van Winkles that we are now in 2022, not 1992? Otherwise, the illusion that the unipolar U.S. primacy persists could pave the way for yet another, possibly even more dangerous, armed conflict with China.

The U.S. is in no position to engage in simultaneous cold wars with Russia and China. Much of the world accepts the sad reality of how great powers behave. Their long-term interest lies not in one-sided finger-wagging condemnations of any one instance of bad behavior by a great power, but in minimizing the chances of a major power war; protecting the fragile nuclear peace; creating a rules-based order that is respected by all powers; and in the meantime hedging their bets against geopolitical shocks in their own immediate region.

The lodestar of their foreign policy will continue to be the safety, security, prosperity and well-being of their own people first and foremost. Why exactly is this unprincipled, immoral and anti-democratic?

Ramesh Thakur is emeritus professor in the Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University and a former United Nations assistant secretary general.