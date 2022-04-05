A U.S.-China trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are three blows that spell, for a growing number of observers, an end to globalization.

While there is a powerful rebuttal, I’m with the pessimists. The terms of international engagement, and economic activities in particular, are changing. That’s natural and proper as power and principles themselves evolve.

Key to this world order is the role of new and emerging technologies. Ironically, these tools and the connectivity that they facilitated encouraged globalization; now, they are seen as sources of vulnerability. The resulting suspicion and fear are splintering — Balkanizing — the global economy. It isn’t quite deglobalization but it’s just as pernicious.

A long-simmering debate among academics and policy folks burst into the real world a few weeks ago when Larry Fink, head of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management company, sent a letter to investors arguing that the end of globalization was nigh. The COVID-19 pandemic raised awareness of dangers associated with global supply chains for crucial goods, and the war in Ukraine turbocharged that sense of vulnerability.

“While dependence on Russian energy is in the spotlight,” Fink explained, “companies and governments will also be looking more broadly at their dependencies on other nations.”

The combination he said, “has put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades. We had already seen connectivity between nations, companies and even people strained by two years of the pandemic… (this has) had profound effects on political, economic and social trends. The impact will reverberate for decades to come in ways we can’t yet predict.”

Not everyone agrees. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization, counters that trade diversification is the best way to build resilience. “This is not the time to retreat inward,” she said last week. She continues to believe that international supply chains are the best way to diversify risk. “This is the time to stress the importance of multilateralism, global solidarity and cooperation.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen flatly disagrees with charges that the U.S. is turning inward. “I really have to push back on that,” she said last month. “We’re deeply involved in the global economy. I expect that to remain, it is something that has brought benefits to the United States and many countries around the world.”

Many executives agree with her. Despite calls to decouple from China, Apple now uses more suppliers from China than it does from Taiwan. Apple is not unique. According to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, China’s inbound foreign direct investment in 2021 rose by a third to reach $334 billion, an all-time high.

Pressures to disconnect remain formidable, however. First, there is geopolitics. The U.S.-China trade war has separated the world’s leading economies, but that is the expression of more fundamental forces. The two countries are locked in a struggle for supremacy in the Indo-Pacific region, a competition with consequences for global power and position. In this world, interdependence is often viewed as a means of creating vulnerability. Domestic capability is to be nurtured to decrease threats; engagement is promoted as a way of increasing access to and vulnerability in a rival.

While the U.S. has taken the most heat for pushing for decoupling, China isn’t blameless. Beijing has promoted self-reliance throughout its reform and opening period; fears about hypothetical economic security risks became real in the sanctions campaign against Russia. (Keyu Jin makes this case in last weekend’s JT article, although I don’t think one can blame the U.S. for China’s pursuit of self-reliance to the extent that the author does.) Europe too, is alert to these dangers and is trying to minimize them by adopting “strategic autonomy,” as is Japan as it incentivizes companies to reshore manufacturing at home.

Technology is a second driver. Divisions widen as threats flow to and through technology. Some governments worry about the free flow of information that undermines their precious national narratives; limiting access to media sources — the Great Firewall — is the result. Governments are sensitive to who manufactures equipment in critical infrastructure, fearful that adversaries will install backdoors or kill switches that can be used in times of crisis. The fear that technology will create an advantage in military situations results in trade controls that limit foreign access to cutting-edge innovations.

Then there are the new technologies’ economies of scale, which not only maximize utility, but create revenue for R&D and lay the (literal) foundation for future generations of tech. Since mastery of the frontiers of emerging technology is central to strategic competition and economic success, governments have more incentive to promote indigenous technologies and discourage adoption by competitors. This makes international standard setting — which promotes certain technologies — an increasingly feverish arena of competition.

The third pressure comes from the business community. Geopolitical risk has become a weightier consideration in the C-suite. In some cases, governments force this on businesses, as when the West sanctions Russian entities and those who choose to do business with them.

In other cases, companies internalize those concerns on a more permanent basis. This is most evident in the vogue for ESG (environmental, social and governance) to measure and evaluate business performance. ESG principles reflect the efforts of businesses to act consistent with social goals. Once the province of “do-gooders,” ESG principles are big business. Global ESG assets (invested to meet those metrics) exceeded $35 trillion in 2020, and may, according to one estimate, top $41 trillion by 2022 and $50 trillion by 2025, about one-third of projected total assets under management worldwide. Executives ignore them at their peril.

David Lee, a business consultant who teaches at Hong Kong University, roots ESG investing in the long-standing debate over business purpose. ESG principles empower stakeholder interests, challenging the predominant paradigm (in the U.S. at least) that puts shareholder interests first.

As companies internalize ESG values, decoupling will be reinforced. While some ESG standards, like those dealing with the environment, align with Chinese government interests, others, like those for labor, do not. (China isn’t the only government likely to object; it is hard to see many of the countries that abstained on the United Nations vote to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine backing ESG standards.) ESG compliance also depends on independent audits, an increasingly fraught activity in some countries as a result of political sensitivities.

Financial segregation looks inevitable and is already gaining steam. As the U.S. calls to cut China off from U.S. stock markets, Beijing is trying to price its purchases of vital commodities in yuan. Edward Alden, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, spelled out the implications in The New York Times: “What we’re headed toward is a more divided world economically that will mirror what is clearly a more divided world politically … . I don’t think economic integration survives a period of political disintegration.”

Attentive readers will note a shift in language when I noted that ESGs will encourage decoupling. Decoupling is a very specific form of economic re-engineering: It is focused on China. To be more precise, current trends will encourage the rerouting of supply chains out of problematic countries; global production networks will persist. To be even more precise, the most intense pressure (at least from governments) will concern particular high-tech products. There is little concern about supply chains for many consumer goods. ESG investors won’t be as sanguine, however.

The result will be a patchwork, with a thin weave of connections spanning the entire world and thicker links joining like-minded societies. The image that comes to mind is of a barbell, not a web. The big question is whether the centripetal force that holds each group together is stronger than the centrifugal force that binds them all. That will be the difference between peaceful coexistence or increasingly violent confrontation.

Brad Glosserman is deputy director of and visiting professor at the Center for Rule-Making Strategies at Tama University as well as senior adviser (nonresident) at Pacific Forum. He is the author of “Peak Japan: The End of Great Ambitions” (Georgetown University Press, 2019).