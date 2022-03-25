Russia’s decision to suspend negotiations on a formal peace treaty to end World War II is an opportunity for Japan.

That is because the move obliges the Japanese government to reassess its policy and strategy, to recognize the bitter truth about Russian thinking and dispense with the unreasonable expectations that have guided decision making in Tokyo.

Since the end of World War II, every Japanese government has sought to sign a peace treaty with its counterpart in Moscow and secure the return of the islands of Kunashiri, Shikotan, Etorofu and the Habomai islets — collectively known as the Northern Territories — which were seized by Soviet forces in the closing days of that conflict.

Progress has been slow and begrudging, with anticipation well outpacing developments. In 1956, the two countries issued a joint declaration ending the state of war between them and Moscow agreed to return the Habomai islets and Shikotan once a peace treaty was signed.

In 1964, they agreed to let former Japanese residents visit the graves of family members. 1992, visa-free travel to and from the islands was approved for cultural exchanges and to foster relations. Seven years later, the two governments reached yet another deal that allowed former residents of the four islands to make periodic visits. In addition, Tokyo and Moscow have agreed to various joint economic activities on the islands.

Hopes bloomed after a 2018 meeting in Singapore between then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin, at which they agreed to accelerate negotiations over a bilateral peace treaty based on the 1956 joint declaration. A 2020 change to the Russian constitution that prohibited the transfer of territory ended that moment of optimism.

Now, after Japan has joined Western sanctions to punish Russia for invading Ukraine, the Russian government has made the unstated perfectly clear: It has suspended the peace talks, ended the travel programs and shut down the economic activities. Russian’s Foreign Ministry blames Japan’s “openly unfriendly positions and attempts to damage the interests of our country.”

Prime Minister Fumio Kisihida rightly responded that “This entire situation has been created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” and called the attempt to blame Tokyo “extremely unfair and completely unacceptable.” And he added, “Japan must resolutely continue to sanction Russia in cooperation with the rest of the world.”

This tough line — Tokyo has imposed sanctions on scores of Russian individuals, seven banks and other institutions, implemented export bans and plans to revoke the country’s most-favored-nation trade status — must come as a surprise to Moscow. Over the past decade, Japan has overlooked every other transgression as it sought rapprochement with Russia. Following the 2014 annexation of Crimea, Japan shied away from sanctions and Abe met with Putin 27 times in an attempt to forge a personal relationship that might lead to progress.

Abe had several motivations. As a conservative nationalist, he sought the return of territory he deemed an integral part of Japan; success would have been a cornerstone of his legacy; and Japan has always eyed the vast resources of the Russian Far East, its energy supplies in particular, and he hoped that a good relationship would ensure access to them.

Equally powerful were strategic considerations. A relationship that resulted in the return of the territory would have signaled a transformation in the strategic environment. It would have meant that relations with Moscow were secure enough to divert military attention from the north and focus more on the southern approaches.

That is no abstract concern. In the first nine months of 2021, Japan scrambled 199 times because of the presence of Russian aircraft, including just a few weeks ago when a Russian helicopter violated Japanese airspace. Earlier this month, several Russian Navy ships transited the Tsugaru Strait, which separates the main islands of Honshu and Hokkaido. In February, 24 Russian ships took part in a joint training exercise in the Sea of Okhotsk with Chinese naval vessels, which followed the voyage last year of 10 Russian and Chinese ships that sailed together around the Japanese archipelago.

Abe hoped to put distance between Moscow and Beijing. He reached out to Putin to give the Russian president choices and prevent the consolidation of a revisionist axis between the two neighbors. It’s a laudable goal. China and Russia have become increasingly close and the joint declaration they issued last month signals a partnership with “no limits.” Viewed through the prism of their expanding military cooperation that is worrisome.

While Abe’s successors have not been as driven to solve the Russia problem, they adopted his policies to win his support and because Japanese public opinion largely backed those positions. That policy became unsustainable following the invasion.

There must also be limits to Japan’s tolerance of Russian misbehavior, however. The invasion of a sovereign country is well beyond them. That reassessment is even more compelling given the lack of progress resulting from engagement. Russia appears to be stringing Japan along, taking whatever it can while making no concessions. Meanwhile, Moscow is doing its best to drive its own wedge between Tokyo and Washington, insisting that their alliance is an obstacle to a resolution of the territorial dispute.

It has been reported that the new National Security Strategy, currently under review, will label Russia a “security challenge” in contrast to the “partner” identified in the last strategy — a change that is long overdue. The Japanese government must show Russia that the invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable and business as usual is not an option. Tokyo must make clear that there can be no hope of splitting the nations fighting this gross violation of human rights and international law.

For Japan, it’s now time to look clearly at its relations with Russia and acknowledge Moscow’s behavior for what it is: empty rhetoric, tactical tricks and bullying.

The Japan Times Editorial Board