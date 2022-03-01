As the Ukraine crisis unfolds, the world is asking if the West misread Vladimir Putin.

The far more pertinent question is how well such countries read themselves. Putin hasn’t just bet that he could invade a neighboring country; he is betting that he can outlast the coalition that seeks to turn him back. Much is riding on that assessment of Western determination or weakness since his view his shared by other governments, too.

The West hoped to deter Putin from invading. It failed. Now the question is whether the countries aligned against him can impose sufficient pain on him and his country to force a retreat. They are testing his “resolve,” a word that will be heard a lot in days and weeks to come. But, and this is the key point, he is testing their resolve as well. Putin believes that his adversaries are soft, unable to muster the commitment and determination to prevail in the struggle that is underway. The key question isn’t how much pain they can impose on Russia, but how much pain they will endure.

Putin has been proved wrong in the first instance by the Ukrainian people, who have defied one of the world’s largest and most powerful militaries. Their determined resistance frustrated Putin’s plans for a quick invasion that would present the world a fait accompli. According to RUSI, the venerable British think tank, Putin relied on Russian security service social surveys of Ukraine that predicted the populace was “fertile grounds for subversion” and “appeared to possess only a moderate level of resolve.”

Instead, Russia faces a country virtually united in defense of the nation. Daily, the internet and the newswires are flush with shows of resistance that are galvanizing world opinion, whether it was the profane response by 13 soldiers defending an island after a Russian warship’s call to surrender; a video of teachers fighting tears and terror as they volunteered to join militias; or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s now famous retort, “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

The Ukrainian people understand the stakes. Historian Heather Cox Richardson explained, “The Ukrainian people have done far more than hold off Putin’s horrific attack on their country. Their refusal to permit a corrupt oligarch to take over their homeland and replace their democracy with authoritarianism has inspired the people of democracies around the world.” It is this demonstration of the possibilities of genuine democracy on Russia’s doorstep that poses the real threat to Putin, not some imagined invasion of or aggression against Russia.

In the second case — the war of wills between Putin and the West — the balance of resolve is still being weighed. Absent some horrific escalation, the West will not send military forces to confront Putin’s troops. Rather, the battlefield will be economic as Western governments impose ever tougher sanctions to change Russia’s political calculus.

The West has put together a package of measures to punish Putin, designed to impose severe pain on the president, his closest allies and vital institutions of the state. As President Joe Biden vividly put it, “We will limit Russia’s ability to be part of the global economy. We will stunt their ability to finance and grow Russia’s military. We will impair their ability to compete in a high-tech, 21st century economy.”

As I write, a second tranche of sanctions have been imposed. The United States, Japan and the European Union have ratcheted up pressure on Russia, blocking access to its foreign currency reserves in the West, about $640 billion, a move that the former deputy head of the Central Bank of Russia called “a kind of financial atomic bomb.”

This follows sanctions on top officials, including Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, along with a short list of banks. Also in the second round was the decision to bar certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the international financial messaging system, which essentially makes it impossible for them or their customers to do business in dollars.

The sanctions process is unfolding. That is a good policy — if gradual hardening reflects a desire to provide Putin with off ramps. (This is the same logic behind waiting for Putin to act before imposing sanctions in the first place: Punish him before he acts and you’ve lost the deterrent.)

If, however, a slow pace reflects fear of blowback — that sanctions will ultimately hurt those implementing them — then Putin’s calculations about Western resolve could be correct. Cutting Russian energy supplies or disconnecting its banks from SWIFT will increase energy costs. As I detailed a few weeks ago, Europe relies on Russia for 40% of its gas imports. And politicians throughout Europe fear that constituents would echo those in a Morning Consult/Politico poll, in which a combined 58% said Biden would be “very responsible” or “somewhat responsible” if gas prices increased because of war.

That’s likely. One energy analyst told NBC News that “Russia can dig a bigger hole in supply than the West can plug,” adding “That’s just a matter of molecules and math.”

Russia isn’t an economic powerhouse, but it does play a role in parts of the global economy. Attempts in 2018 to sanction an oligarch who owned a Russian aluminum producer upended the global market since his company was a major supplier of the intermediate product alumina, and blocking that trade made life hard for major smelters in the West. The U.S. retreated.

There are also fears of cyberattacks on Western economies.

In Japan, there are worries about inflation triggered by cutoffs of imported products such as wheat and petroleum, of which Russia is a major global supplier. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida admitted that “sanctions will have an impact on people’s livelihoods and various sectors of the Japanese economy.” Businesses fear a loss of rare metals, for which Russia is a major supplier. In all, 347 Japanese companies operate in Russia, a 60% increase from a decade ago, and they are concerned.

Meanwhile, Putin has been steeling his country for the squeeze. He built up Russian foreign currency reserves to $620 billion, some of which is overseas, but much is not. Dollar reserves account for just 16% of the central bank’s holdings, a decline from more than 40% four years ago. Moscow has set up an alternative to SWIFT, the System for Transfer of Financial Messages, which while limited may offer some relief from sanctions. Overall, Russia is better prepared to weather sanctions than it was in 2014.

Perhaps most important, Putin is insulated from popular pressure. He is a dictator and autocrat who does not fear political opposition, unlike governments in the West. His populace is accustomed to hardship.

He is not alone in thumbing his nose at his adversaries. Shen Yi, professor at Fudan University’s School of International Relations and Public Affairs, spoke for many in China when he wrote in the Global Times that the U.S. “today is like a second-generation rich who has dissipated all wealth and resources accumulated by the previous generation. All it can do is fighting a war of words, without the capability to make real actions.” The foundation of “core interests,” such as Taiwan, is a belief that these issues are so much more important to China than any other country that Beijing will pay a higher price to protect them.

It’s easy to see why the West’s adversaries think that way. In the early stages of this crisis, Biden conceded that “this is hard and that Americans are already hurting,” adding that “I will do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump.” That is consistent with his “foreign policy for the middle class,” but it focuses attention exactly on where lines will — or won’t — be drawn.

Writing in the Washington Post, Sebastian Mallaby, an economics fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, warned that “the West has bet on the idea that it can fight Russia with sanctions. But sanctions are not free. They, too, demand sacrifice.” He concluded that “the West’s softness — its refusal to accept sacrifice — explains why Putin felt emboldened to invade Ukraine in the first place.”

The West needs to rediscover a sense of purpose and marshal the will to act upon it. It did this during the Cold War — a curious irony given the insistence from just about every capital that we are not re-entering that dark era. But in the face of this aggression, the world cannot pretend otherwise.

We must defend our freedoms and be ready for the price and hardships all that will entail. Failure to do so will confirm to Putin and those that think like him that the West is weak and feckless — and that will herald the beginning of a much more dangerous world.

Brad Glosserman is deputy director of and visiting professor at the Center for Rule-Making Strategies at Tama University as well as senior adviser (nonresident) at Pacific Forum. He is the author of “Peak Japan: The End of Great Ambitions” (Georgetown University Press, 2019).