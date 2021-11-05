The U.S. Defense Department this week released its annual report on China’s military power. Central to its analysis is the “accelerating pace” of China’s nuclear weapons program, which, if completed as anticipated, will transform the regional security environment.

Much remains opaque about Chinese intentions, but prudence demands that Japan and other governments take the report’s analysis and assumptions seriously, and plan accordingly. The Beijing government must not be allowed to think that its military modernization effort is going unnoticed and will not provoke a response.

The report is worrying. China’s navy is now the largest in the world, with an overall battle force of some 350 ships and submarines, and includes over 130 major surface combatants. (By contrast, the U.S. Navy has a battle force of 293 ships as of early 2020.) China has more than 1,250 ground-launched cruise and ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 km and 5,500 km. China has one of the world’s largest air defense systems. This, along with the relentless modernization of cyber and space capabilities, has resulted in a transformation of the effectiveness of the Chinese military, allowing it to fight and win wars “against a strong enemy,” a subtle reference to the United States.

The tenor of the report matches that of Japan’s defense white paper, issued earlier this year. That document argued that Chinese military trends “have become a matter of grave concern to the region” and the People’s Liberation Army has “sustained high-level growth of its defense budget without transparency, engaging in broad, rapid improvement of its military power in qualitative and quantitative terms with focus on nuclear, missile, naval and air forces.”

Especially troubling is the Pentagon’s assessment of China’s nuclear capabilities. It concludes that China will be able to have “up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027,” and could have at least 1,000 by 2030. Those numbers more than double projections from last year’s report. In that analysis, the PLA was thought to have a nuclear stockpile that numbered “in the low 200s” and was anticipated to “at least double in size.”

In combination with the expansion of other capabilities, such as hypersonic weapons that can evade defense systems, the development of nuclear infrastructure and the creation of a “nascent nuclear triad,” China is on track to possess tools for coercion, deterrence and, if necessary, war fighting.

Chinese officials and strategists have long insisted that their government sought “a lean and effective” nuclear force, one that would guarantee a survivable second strike capability and ensure that Beijing could not be blackmailed in a crisis. This policy of “minimum deterrence” was intended to signal restraint on Beijing’s part and a reluctance to use force to achieve policy objectives.

That calculus appears to be changing. The ability to hold the U.S. homeland hostage with nuclear forces, in combination with enhanced capabilities to fight local wars, has intensified fears that China is preparing for regional conflict. Beijing’s chief concern is Taiwan, as has been evident from ever more heated rhetoric about independence-minded forces on the island and a growing number of air and sea exercises near — and sometimes in — Taiwanese territory.

While Beijing’s timeline is uncertain, there is no missing the shift in the balance of power near the island. As the Pentagon report puts it, “The PLA has fielded, and is further developing, capabilities to provide options for (China) to attempt to dissuade, deter, or, if ordered, defeat third-party intervention during a large-scale, theater campaign such as a Taiwan contingency.”

The key phrase in much of this analysis is “appears to be.” The PLA continues to shun transparency on critical questions. Beijing insists that its strategy has not changed, that its nuclear policy remains unaltered and that its military modernization efforts are commensurate with the times and the country’s expanding interests.

That may be true but the scale of some developments — for example, hundreds of holes in the ground that can house intercontinental missile silos — suggests that foundational change is under way. Fueling concern is the fact that China never disclosed these projects and acknowledged them only after they were discovered.

A comparison of U.S. and Chinese forces is worrisome, but an accurate accounting will add U.S. allies’ capabilities to that side of the ledger. In other words, there is no cause for panic. Still, a military buildup of this magnitude demands a response. Failure to do so would signal acquiescence or indifference that would only encourage China to proceed not only with its military efforts but its political plans as well. That does not mean that concerned governments must embark on breakneck military projects of their own, however.

China is looking for signals of political intent. Japan, like other regional governments, must show that it is ready to defend its national interests and that it is thinking hard about the best ways to do that. Tokyo can and should increase its defense budget, but it must make sure that it gets the most bang for its buck. Intelligent planning is more important than high-profile projects that appeal to industrial interests or national pride.

Defense budgets are a form of communication but other signaling devices can be equally meaningful. One is deeper integration with its ally, the U.S. and other security partners to send the message that they are all committed to defending against attempts to rewrite the regional status quo. China cannot be allowed to intimidate or coerce its neighbors. The China military power report argues that Beijing intends to do precisely that.

The Japan Times Editorial Board