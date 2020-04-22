Japan needs a center for disease control

My connection to Japan goes back to my birth, it’s the homeland of my mother, it’s also where I have friends and family, and it’s where I spent a memorable year at Waseda University as a student. Looking at the news, I feel a deepening concern regarding Japan’s lack of a body like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. This is an institution which is foundational to the well-being of people, and it’s effective when it’s independent and fully funded. Without it, it means that there is considerable expertise within Japan which goes untapped at this time.

I am a public health researcher with a deep commitment to understanding health inequality. One thing that country’s need in order to honor all their citizens’ right to simply live, is to develop a Centers for Disease Control. Without such an institution, countries are at the whim of opinion, not science; ideas not evidence, and health for some, but not everyone.

Berkeley, California

