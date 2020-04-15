After the pandemic, what?

Things have changed so much in a month. I taught at a university until March, whereas today I stayed home all day struggling to take a video for the next class. It feels like I am suddenly forced to became a full-time YouTuber.

Now our future is too ambiguous to imagine even a week later. But what about, let’s say, five years later? Hopefully the pandemic has ended in every country and there exists a vaccine available to everyone. Will we be living the way we used to? I don’t think so.

It’s always hard to change the status quo. At the end of the pandemic, people will have gotten used to the new way of living. The term “online meeting” will be obsolete, and enforcing an “offline meeting” will be considered power harassment. We can live anywhere and don’t need to take three trains to commute. No one wants to return to the old stressful unhygienic life.

This is like heaven for an introvert like me. Am I too optimistic?

Kobe

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.